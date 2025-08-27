Award-winning project helping to make Fairfield fit for the future

An award-winning local partnership project to make Fairfield a better, safer and more prosperous place to live and work, is leaving a lasting legacy for the local community.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project Unity was set up to encourage stability and long-term resilience amongst communities by addressing criminal activity.

The partnership, which includes the Council, the Police, and the local community, has carried out successful initiatives to drive out crime and tackle anti-social behaviour and continues to work together to provide tailored support and services for residents, and improve local housing, amenities, and the appearance of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Godfrey Claff, Executive Councillor for Community Safety, said: “The work we and our partners are doing in Fairfield is providing real support to the residents by removing the scourge of crime and then building on that with appropriate support to help change not only the way the area looks and the way people that live there feel but also, and importantly, the wider perceptions people may hold about the area.

Cleaning up Fairfield under Project Unity. Photo High Peak Borough Council

“Together, we are making a difference and it’s great to see that being valued by residents and businesses at a local level but also receiving recognition at a national level.

A youth outreach team has also spent time engaging with young people in surroundings that are familiar to them and working with them to enable them to make informed life choices. Other work includes environmental clean-ups which have taken place and new benches and planting have helped give Lennon Park, Queens Road junction and the area around the war memorial a fresh new look and provided residents with improved places to sit and enjoy being outdoors.

There has also been the weekly ‘speak easy cafe’ organised by the Zink Charity where people have been able to speak informally and confidentially to a range of partners about themes such as housing, employment, money management and mental health support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Claff added: “I’d like to add my thanks and congratulations to all involved and look forward to the continuation of this successful initiative.”

The partnership’s work took runner-up position in the ‘innovative approach’ category at the policing and partnerships conference in Huddersfield earlier this summer.