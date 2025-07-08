Authorities will be reopening the road after Buxton Carnival procession at 4pm - in a move described as ‘madness’.

On Saturday July, 12 the road will close ahead of the road race, the parade will then take place but will be reopened at 4pm, hours earlier than usual.

Mellors Funfair, who run the street rides on the Market Place during carnival week, have also been told to reduce their footprint for the size of the fair this year.

Richard Lower carnival committee chair said: “It is a change which has not been made by me but the relevant authorities.

Safety concerns have been raised as authorities will be reopening the roads after Buxton Carnival Parade at 4pm when there will still be thousands of people in town. A photo from a previous carnival showing just how busy the town gets. Photo Anne Shelley

“It is a change I know many people feel very strongly about and has been challenged by some members of the town.

“Emergency planning has changed in recent years and this decision reflects these changes.”

James Mellor from Mellors Funfair said the new changes are ‘madness’.

He said: “The fair is a reduced size from last year and we will not be bringing the dodgems or the Big Bombers.

“This is because the emergency services need access around all the rides.

“That I can understand but the reopening of the road at 4pm is madness.

“The busiest day in the town where there will be lots of people still out and about having a good time but come 4pm the road will be reopened and there will be families and little kids running about.

“Buxton is a special place, it’s well dressing is unique and people travel from miles and miles to come and be part of it.

“The street fair, the atmosphere afterwards all make it a special day out for people but if cars are going along the main road will it have the same atmosphere?”

Teacher Greg Smith also has concerns about the early reopening of the road.

He said: “I think it's absolutely bonkers.

“Just a few weeks ago we had the terrible incident at Liverpool where there was a car on the road and thousands and thousands of people.

“A few years ago there were the tragic events after the Tideswell carnival.

“The road needs to be shut for longer to allow people to enjoy the carnival safely.

“There has never been a problem before with the road staying shut so everyone can have a good time but why this year does it need to be reopened so early?

“My children will be here on carnival day but not just my children, the pupils I teach, their families and the whole community needs to be able to enjoy carnival day safely and I just don’t think this new plan is the way to do it.”

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “High Peak Borough Council is a member of the Safety Advisory Group, along with organisations such as Derbyshire Police and the Derbyshire Fire Service.

“The group considers all applications for large events.

“It offers advice to event organisers to ensure they meet all current legislative and safety requirements.

“In the case of this year’s carnival and fair, this has resulted in some changes to meet current requirements as opposed to previous years.

“The Council does not arrange or manage Buxton Carnival.”