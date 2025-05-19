White Peak barn with approved residential plans up for auction

An 18th century barn in the village of Wetton, near Ashbourne, in the Peak District National Park is to be auctioned this month by SDL Property Auctions, with a £185,000 guide price. Formerly part of the Chatsworth Estate, the stone-built property, in the Manifold Valley, has been given full planning consent for conversion to a three-bedroom home.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barn will feature, along with over 220 other lots, in the next live-streamed auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 29 May.

Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a great opportunity to create a three-bedroom family home with landscaped gardens in one of the most spectacular areas of the Peak District and we expect to see some competitive bidding on the day of the auction, given the levels of interest we have already had in the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “As well as the charm of the barn itself, the location is also perfect. Set in the gorgeous White Peak area, Wetton has numerous well-loved beauty spots on its doorstep, including the Manifold Valley trail, Wolfscote Dale and Dovedale.

The barn in Wetton, up for auction with SDL Property Auctions on 29 May

“The barn is set on the outskirts of Wetton village, surrounded by peaceful countryside but with facilities such as shops and schools within easy reach and with larger towns like Leek and Ashbourne just 10 miles away.”

The planning regulations state that the property cannot be used as a holiday let. More information on the property is available at the SDL Property Auctions website at www.sdlauctions.co.uk, where interested parties can also register to bid in the live streamed auction online, on the phone or by proxy.