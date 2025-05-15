Sainsbury’s, Primark and no more coffee shops - your views on the £100m redevelopment plans for Buxton town centre. Photo Capital&Centric

Buxton is getting a huge £100m cash injection to breathe life into the dated Springs Shopping Centre, build 250 new homes and create 50,000 sq ft of retail space.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capital&Centric are the developers on the project and last week they revealed the outline plans on how the money will be spent.

It will feature new work and retail spaces for independent shops, bars and cafes that will ‘spill out onto new plant-packed public squares’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vision is to give pedestrians access through the site from Spring Gardens up to the train station, while opening up the River Wye, creating green public spaces.

The news received lots of comments on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook post.

Margaret Newman said: “Houses we don't need, as we have no infrastructure to cope with the extra people. “Affordable shops yes.”

Hayley Yates agreed and said: “We need decent public toilets, the rent to be cheaper so Independent businesses have a chance and there would be more shops in the town, not just coffee shops and charity shops, something entertainment wise for teens, not anymore houses. The schools, dentists and doctors can’t cope with the amount of people now unless new amenities are built too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leila Majewska said: “We need sensible shops with clothes and shoes - Primark, big Sainsbury with TU fashion. No need for more coffee shops or overpriced shops with jumpers and knitwear.”

Paul Smith looked at the positives of the project and said: “Looks great. Opening up the river is going to be a game changer. Opportunities for new and existing businesses plus new homes. Exciting times.”

However, John Prince said: “Yet another white elephant, Buxton, has gone down hill, always spending money on the wrong things. Where's the money coming from?”

The full funding strategy will be determined by the design of the scheme, but it is likely to include a mix of private and public sector funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an initial investment of £6.6m of Central Government funding and £4m of High Peak Borough Council’s investment.

Roddie Maclean, chair of Vision Buxton, said: “I’m very enthusiastic about the potential of the development to contribute to the town in all sorts of ways but, if I’m honest, I’m disappointed by the slow progress and lack of engagement to date.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to go along on 15 May, or comment on the outline proposals online.

“The developers need to know that people really do care about, and want to participate in, the further development of Buxton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capital&Centric will be having a meet and greet on Thursday May, 15 3pm to 8pm at the former Track and Trail shop and sending out questionnaires to get residents' views on how the four-year project should develop.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce, added: “This is a transformative moment for Buxton.

“The £100m redevelopment led by High Peak Borough Council and Capital&Centric marks the start of a bold new chapter for our town."

"From opening up the river to breathe new life into the public realm, to delivering much-needed new homes and mixed retail and leisure space, these plans will help revitalise the town centre, boost our local economy and create a place where people want to live, work, and visit.

“I fully support this exciting vision for Buxton’s future.”