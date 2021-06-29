Take a look inside new Sicillian restaurant in New Mills

A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana was previously based in Stockport but has relocated to New Mills in the former Beehive pub on Albion Road.

Undefined: readMore

The eatery is run by Nicola Owen and her Sicilian partner Alessio Muccio, who is the head chef, and The Advertiser popped down to see what was cooking in the kitchen.

Take a look at these shots of the restaurant, which opened its doors earlier this month.

To book a table click here

1. True Sicilian cooking A taste of Italy at A Tavola restaurant New Mills Photo: jason chadwick Buy photo

2. New signage A Tavola restaurant in New Mills Photo: jason chadwick Buy photo

3. At the bar Getting the drinks ready at A Tavola restaurant New Mills Photo: jason chadwick Buy photo

4. Cheers! Diners raise a glass at A Tavola restaurant New Mills Photo: jason chadwick Buy photo