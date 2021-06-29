Take a look inside new Sicillian restaurant in New Mills
A newly opened Sicilian restaurant in New Mills is bringing a taste of Italy to the High Peak.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:36 pm
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:44 pm
A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana was previously based in Stockport but has relocated to New Mills in the former Beehive pub on Albion Road.
The eatery is run by Nicola Owen and her Sicilian partner Alessio Muccio, who is the head chef, and The Advertiser popped down to see what was cooking in the kitchen.
Take a look at these shots of the restaurant, which opened its doors earlier this month.
