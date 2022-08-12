Plans for 24-hour McDonald's on Aldi site in Buxton

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The global fast food giant has submitted a planning application to High Peak Borough Council, seeking approval to demolish the Aldi building on Station Road once the supermarket moves to its new store in Harpur Hill.

In its place, McDonald’s wants to build a new freestanding restaurant, open around the clock, with car parking, landscaping, play equipment and associated works.

The company this week declined to answer questions from the Advertiser, saying it was too early to go into detail, but a spokesperson did say: “We can confirm we have submitted a planning application in relation to a new drive thru restaurant in Buxton.

“If our application is successful, the new restaurant will bring significant investment to the area and create at least 120 jobs for the local community.”

Consultation

The public consultation period on the application opened last week and runs until Thursday, August 25, giving the site’s neighbours and potential hungry customers plenty of time to contemplate its impact.

Among those making submissions to the council will likely be Vision Buxton, the membership organisation of local businesses, community groups and individuals which has been working to shape the town’s future in recent years.

Chairman Roddie MacLean said: “We have long believed it was only a matter of time before McDonald’s came to town – Buxton is too good a place not to be. Their decision proves that the town’s profile is improving and how we are therefore more attractive to inward investment.

“Vision Buxton welcomes McDonald’s to Buxton as part of what we know needs to be a wide and diverse range of national brands and independent shopping.”

He added: “The edge of town centre site seems good as it offers what McDonald’s need in terms of car movements but is also readily accessible on foot from the centre, station, bus routes and all surrounding areas.

“The restaurant will also be enthusiastically welcomed by Buxton’s younger generation, whose feelings for the town play a huge part in what future Buxton will look like. We do need them to love their town, stay, work and do business here.”

Design

While the famous ‘golden arches’ might prove to be a big crowd-puller with diners of all ages, there is some concern about what the plans may detract from the town in an aesthetic sense.

Roddie said: “On the downside, the suggested design is poor and it has to be hoped that our local authority can inspire McDonald’s to build the best building possible, to do some justice to Buxton’s amazing architectural heritage.”

Documents accompanying the application from McDonald’s note “Reuse of the existing building has been considered, but in this case is not possible or viable” but the new development would replicate the site’s layout with access and a reduced 64 parking spaces at the west side, and a single-storey building on the east towards Charles Street.

Formerly home to railway sidings, coal sheds and a bus garage, the new proposal is described as “sustainable development of a prominent brownfield site.”

The documents go on to state that a request for pre-application advice from the council was submitted in October 2021, and: “Despite chasing we have yet to receive a response and have had to progress to planning submission.

“We recognise that materials and design is going to be sensitive in this location, close to the edge of the conservation area, and trust the proposed design accords with the councils’ requirements. We are of course happy to work with the council should any material changes be agreed … We would have liked to have entered formal discussions before submission but look forward to working with the council during the application.”

Given local topography, the site is in an elevated position, and visible from the town centre car park and the immediate surrounding area, so its visual presence will be felt on the horizon, together with the retirement village under construction next door.

The application states: “McDonald’s have made the decision to present a specially designed building for this location. Utilising local materials, we believe the design presented is in keeping with both materials and form of the existing supermarket and surrounding built form.

“The proposal aims to maintain the ‘specialness’ of the town, respecting heritage and serving the local population.”

The details of the proposal describe a modular construction, manufactured off-site and then assembled on delivery over a 14-week construction period.

The design resembles a line of rectangular boxes arranged in height order and covered in grey, wood- or stone-effect cladding, and is strikingly similar to other new outlets in the region.

With the exterior of the main restaurant built from rough cut natural sandstone it may bear some passing resemblance to local buildings which born out of the Peak District’s quarrying heritage.

Ownership

Neither McDonald’s nor Aldi were willing to answer questions on the current ownership status of the land or what alternatives may be considered if the council rejects the plans.

If approved, McDonald’s hopes to open the new restaurant in 2023. The Aldi store will remain in operation until its new premises are ready to open.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We will be starting construction of our new Harpur Hill store in Buxton very soon with a targeted opening date of mid next year.

“Once open, the store will create even more jobs for those in the local area, with up to ten new roles made available.”

For full details of the Aldi plans and how to submit a response, search for application HPK/2022/0300 at highpeak.gov.uk.