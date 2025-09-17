New bakery earmarked for Hope Valley petrol station

A service station in the Hope Valley is looking to expand its retail space and introduce a new bakery outlet.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If plans are approved it will see a redevelopment of Sickleholme service station.

The proposal involves the redevelopment of the disused former car sales area, which is to be transformed into a bakery outlet, extending the existing retail space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to make more effective use of the underutilised site while enhancing the functionality and offer of the service station for customers and the local community.

A new bakery earmarked for Sickleholme service station in Hope Valley.

The existing building at Sickleholme Service Station is a mixed use structure currently operating as a petrol station serving a wide range of vehicles, including HGVs. In addition to fuel sales, the building accommodates a convenience store offering local produce and two wash bays positioned at the rear.

The building also includes a residential flat located at first floor level, making it a mixed-occupancy structure. The area identified for redevelopment is the former car sales space, which is currently disused

In a supporting statement submitted with the plans to the Peak District National Park Authority, applicant Ian Richards from Ascona Retail Ltd, said: “The bakery will form part of the overall service offer on site, bringing a currently unused part of the building back into active use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will enhance local amenities for residents, nearby villages, passing commuters, and surrounding businesses.

“As one of the few such outlets in the area, it will provide a valuable catering option while also supporting local employment.

“The primary use of the site as a petrol and retail facility will remain unchanged.”

The redevelopment remains entirely within the Ascona site boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Richards said: “The proposed redevelopment will result in a visually upgraded and more refined appearance for the existing building, with careful attention paid to materials and finishes that respect the character of the local context.”

Asking for approval of the plans Mr Richards added: “The proposal represents a sustainable and beneficial reuse of an underutilised part of the site, enhancing the existing service offer without altering the site’s primary function.

“It complies with applicable planning policies and would make a positive contribution to the local economy by creating additional jobs and providing improved amenities.”

A decision is expected by the Peak District National Park planning team on October, 24.

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk