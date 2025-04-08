Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Peak MP Jon Pearce’s first careers, skills and job fair is coming to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Friday April, 11.

More than 50 exhibitors and employers have been lined up for his inaugural event including Swizzels, Chatsworth, Nestlé Buxton Water, the British Army, Derbyshire Police, the NHS, Ensana Hotels, and High Peak Buses.

Mr Pearce said: “I’m so excited about Friday.

“It promises to be the best High Peak jobs fair ever with over fifty employers and education providers coming! This fair is designed for absolutely everyone – whether you’re just starting out, looking to change careers, or trying to re-enter the workforce after a break.

“We want to ensure everyone has access to the opportunities and support they need to succeed, no matter their stage in life”

Mr Pearce says the fair promises to be a unique opportunity for residents across High Peak to meet with over 50 employers and education providers. Attendees will be able to access expert advice

on CV writing, interview techniques, career guidance, and information about apprenticeships.

In addition to meeting employers, visitors will benefit from talks by industry leaders, with advice on career paths, the skills in demand, and what it’s like to work in different sectors and a host of further education and skills providers including Stockport College, Macclesfield College, Derbyshire Adult Community Education Service and the National College for Digital Skills.

All attendees can be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win an iPad too.

The event will also feature a “Neurodiverse Hour” from 10.30 to 11.30am, offering a quieter and more relaxed environment for those who may find a bustling fair challenging.

And Jon says this reflects his ‘commitment to inclusivity’ by making the event accessible to everyone.

He added: “I am grateful to the support Breedon Group who are our headline sponsor for the event alongside support from GMB and High Peak Comps. who have generously sponsored the iPad.”

The event will take place at The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

For more information, please contact visit jon4highpeak.com/highpeakjobsfair