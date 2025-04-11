"I’ve seen families grow up" - 23 years of delivering fruit and veg to High Peak homes
Mark Tickle, of Mega Box Fruit and Veg Boxes, started the fresh produce delivery service back in 2003.
He said: “I really like what I do and to still be doing it after all these years is something to be proud of.”
Mark buys all his fruit and veg fresh every week then delivers it directly to people’s doors.
He said: “You meet lots of people, I’ve seen families grow up and it’s been nice.
“I stop and have a chat with people, especially the older ones as you don’t know if they are getting out much and seeing other people so it’s good to check in on them and give them a bit of your time.”
Mark says during the pandemic business boomed for him and he was selling hundreds and hundreds of fruit and veg boxes a week.
He said: “People who may never have come across us before were reaching out to us and getting involved and it felt you were making a difference and keeping people safe and fed while they stayed at home.”
Now his weekly round is around 100 boxes a week and he delivers on Thursdays and Fridays covering everywhere from Buxton all the way up to Greater Manchester.
Mark, 60, has been with his wife Carmen for 35 years and the two of them run the business out of their lock up in Stalybridge.
He said: “It took some trial and error to get it right but those seem to be the best days.
“People are at work all week and they don’t want to be cooking after a long day at work but everyone wants nice fruit and Sunday dinner veg ahead of the weekend.”
The boxes contain a mix of fresh, seasonal market fruit and veg and the boxes vary each week.
Sometimes he even does mystery boxes where the customers do not know what will be in their boxes which he says introduces people to new produce they may not have chosen for themselves.
To book a box search Mega Box Fruit and Veg Boxes on Facebook.
