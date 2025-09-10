A trade unionist from the High Peak has been awarded a gold medal for her outstanding contribution to defending services and supporting workers.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonya Pickford has been awarded the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Gold Medal – one of the highest honours in the trade union movement.

Sonya, who lives in Whaley Bridge with her family and horses, is UNISON Derbyshire’s Children’s Convenor and Health and Safety Lead and received the award in person at the TUC Congress in Brighton on Tuesday September, 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I am humbled and honoured to be awarded the TUC Women’s Gold Badge award. I don’t feel I ever did anything other than what should be done.

Sonya Pickford with UNISON General Secretary Christina McAne. Photo submitted

“I always try to be there for the members, as sometimes they can be going through very stressful situations.

“I work with a great team at Derbyshire UNIOSN and have had the most fantastic role models in Branch Treasurer Jayne Barry and Retired Members Officer Lesley Whetton.

“They were there for me when I started out as a rep and continue to support me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Derbyshire Branch of UNISON are an amazing bunch of people, who all work extremely hard supporting our members."

Sonya played a central role in Derbyshire UNISON’s successful 2024 campaign against Derbyshire County Council’s cuts to save five day centres for older people from closure, allowing these vital services to continue to support some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Sonya continues to support members and is now campaigning to keep members safe following a series of violent incidents directed towards council staff.

The TUC Gold Medal is awarded annually to a lay trade union representative who has shown exceptional commitment and made a significant difference to workers and communities.

Sonya said: “I lost my mum when I was 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I left school and home at 16 with no qualifications, and went to work in care with disabled people, a job that I still do and still love.

“Becoming a rep for UNISON though is the best thing I have ever done as it has given me opportunities that I would otherwise not have had.

“If in winning this prestigious award I can inspire other women to get involved with the trade union movement and to make a difference in the workplace, then in my view that’s a good job done. If you are not in a union, then join one. You just never know where it will take you.”

For more than 150 years, unions have fought for safer workplaces and wages people can build a life on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUC exists to make the working world a better place for everyone.

It brings together more than 5.5 million working people who make up their 47 member unions.

Speaking of Sonya’s dedication Martin Porter, UNISON Derbyshire Branch Secretary, added: “Sonya is a tireless campaigner who thoroughly deserves this award.

“Trade Unions are large organisations and sometimes it’s forgotten that at their heart are ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their colleagues.

“She is proof that people have the power to make changes for the better.”