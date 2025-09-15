The famed golden arches have made their way to Buxton and the reaction to the fast food restaurant opening in the town has been mixed.

On Wednesday September, 10 the new 77-seater restaurant which created around 75 new full and part-time jobs opened for business.

The news story received almost 400 comments on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook page Simon Paterson said: “I loved the fact that Buxton didn't have a McDonald's. It meant more people spent their money in local, independent, places.”

Dale Unsworth called the opening of the eatery on Station Road as the ‘start of the downfall of Buxton’.

Here’s what you had to say about Mcdonald’s opening in Buxton.

Moya Bolger said: “I just hope those independent cafes can all survive.”

Cole Clark reasoned and said: “You can’t blame McDonald’s for them failing if they do. Different customer bases. “You don’t see a group of college kids sitting having afternoon tea do you?”

A lot of the comments revolve around litter and the impact this would have on the town.

Brendan McGrath said: “It isn’t McDonalds that litters, it’s some people that use it that drop the litter and they will do this whether it’s McDonalds or Burger King or an unmarked Kebab wrapper from a shop on the Market.

“It’s a societal problem.”

Rachael Hodgkinson said: “McDonald’s is here and it’s here to stay.”

Looking at the positives Amie Worrall said: “75 more people have jobs. And if none of those people are from Buxton. Maybe it's because nobody from Buxton applied.”

Stephen Taylor said: “There is nothing wrong with McDonalds you always get the moaners - it is good for Buxton.”

Moya Bolger was excited about there being ‘more toilets in Buxton at last’.

Marie Cave said she had already been in and it was ‘very busy, all good’.

Bethan Harland said: “Thank goodness Buxton is finally catching up with every other town. Just need bowling and some other fun stuff now.”

Local McDonald’s franchisee, Walter Wright, who now owns and operates 17 McDonald’s restaurants, added: “We are delighted to be opening this brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Buxton and can’t wait to see local customers, both old and new, enjoy our services on offer.”