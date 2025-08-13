Free business networking morning returns this September

Vision Buxton and Business Peak District host another free pure networking meeting at The Palace Hotel in Buxton on Thursday 11 September for all local businesses and organisations.

Following a successful first event in 2024, inspired by the Heritage Open Days festival theme of ‘routes, networks and connections’, Vision Buxton’s September members meeting will again be a pure networking meeting co-presented with Business Peak District, hosted by The Palace Hotel in Buxton.

All businesses, organisations and professionals in the High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, Staffordshire Moorlands, and further afield, are invited to attend the networking morning, which will take place on Thursday 11th September 2025 between 8am-10am.

“As an organisation with a focus on supporting and representing the views of businesses across the Peak District, Business Peak District (BPD) is committed to collaborating wherever possible with other organisations that engage with the Peak District’s business community. Moreover, our members have called on us to schedule meetings that attract a Peak District wide audience, as well as locally focused business meetings. It is for these reasons that BPD began collaborating with Vision Buxton to deliver a Buxton and High Peak-focused networking event last September, and it proved such a success that we’ve committed to making this an annual event. ”

Promotional graphic for business networking morning

Pete Dewhurst, Chair of Business Peak District

Feedback from last year’s event included: “Super event” , “Really useful, will attend again”, “A great mix of people”, “Excellent event, great networking”, “Great event, made some super connections”, “Lovely event, very useful and social”, “Really beneficial” , “It was brilliant. Really good to see everyone - and meet lots of new people with new businesses, Same again next year please.” Ok then!

The meeting will keep its informal speed dating format, with a bell rung every 4-5 minutes, encouraging attendees to move on to a new conversation. However, as with last year, one does not have to respect the authority of the bell!

Arrival is from 8am with short introductions at 8.15am. The ‘speed dating’ will commence around 8.20am.

Vision Buxton and Business Peak District's networking morning at the Palace Hotel, Buxton in 2024

Whether you need to attend before work, after you’ve dropped the kids off at school, or as part of your working day, you’re welcome any time between 8am and 10am. And you can stay for the whole two hours or leave early, as time allows around your commitments.

The meeting will take place in the High Peak Ballroom of The Palace Hotel, which is at the end of the corridor to the left of reception.

“The Palace is delighted to welcome back Vision Buxton and Business Peak District for their networking meeting. We are always especially happy to welcome local companies, big and small, and to be part of the diverse and creative business community that exists in The Peak District.”

Philip Whelan, The Palace Hotel, Elite Venue Selection

High Peak Ballroom at the Palace Hotel, Buxton in 2024

The event is free and there is no need to book. Attendees are asked to provide their own name badge and to bring at least one business card to add to the ‘in attendance’ board.

"This is an important event and I would urge you to attend if you can. As Vision Buxton steps aside and finds new homes for its tangible activities, so it will be up to Buxton’s business community to find new ways to engage with each other and with the wider, district and regional community. Business Peak District is a key ally in this and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Buxton once again.”

Roddie MacLean, Chair of Vision Buxton

For more information, visit www.visionbuxton.co.uk.