Popular Buxton pub getting ready to reopen

The Duke in Burbage had initially reopened in April once the lockdown restrictions eased and hospitality venues were allowed to reopen their doors.

But it closed soon after, with the previous owners having already announced their intentions to sell the premises.

Now, it is under new ownership, with work happening behind the scenes in order to get the popular pub reopened to customers in the next few days.

Duke pub Buxton Manager Ian Parker

Owners Heineken Star were approached by an independent company, Stevenson Pub Co, in the summer to take the pub on and get it reopened once again.

Ian Parker is the operations director for the small company, which runs a further eight pubs in the Peak District and the North West.

He said: “I hate seeing pubs shut. I used to drive past The Duke – it was always busy and I know it was a really important pub for the community.

Duke pub Buxton

“Buxton was the obvious choice for us as we haven’t got a pub here and it really fits in with the other venue we have.”

The paperwork was only signed weeks ago but since then the team has been in and given the venue a fresh new look.

Ian said: “The pub wasn’t a wreck or an unloved place which needed loads of work so all we’ve had to do is give it a paint job.”

The Duke is expected to open by October 11 and it will be the home of the community, Ian said.

“We want to give the community their local back. A place to come for a pub quiz or a curry night. We will be bringing a breath of fresh air with a few new products behind the bar and few different things on the menu, but it will still be The Duke people know and love.”

Recruitment is ongoing and the pub is also working with the government’s Kickstarter scheme to help young people back into work.

Ian added: “Not only are we going to be reopening a closed pub, which is good news for the community, all the staff we take on will be from the local area so we are helping with employment as well which is the second lot of good news.”

It is hoped the pub will have a soft launch on October 11 and welcome customers in the days following.