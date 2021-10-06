New Mills mum walks virtual London Marathon just weeks after brain haemorrhage

Office administrator Liz Land, 46, spent almost a week in Salford Royal Hospital back in August after being struck down by a perimesencephalic subarachnoid haemorrhage, a rare but luckily minor form of bleeding on the brain.

The single mother of one said: “I was very fortunate it didn’t progress to anything more serious. It was like a migraine but so, so intense.

“I’d been to do a pilates class, then a circuit training class afterwards. I’m not saying that’s what caused it, but part way through I was hit by what’s called a thunderclap headache. It comes on so quick.”

Liz Land walked the 26.2 miles of her marathon along the canal from New Mills to Bollington and back.

When her symptoms persisted overnight, Liz saw her GP and was sent first to Stepping Hill Hospital and then on to Salford. Thankfully, Liz did not require surgery but the after-effects did put a halt to her plans.

She said: “I'm well on the road to recovery but running is a definite not a good idea. Anything that wobbles my head isn't pleasant.

“I had already paid to do the virtual marathon but I wasn’t sure it would be possible until I woke up on Saturday and decided to go for it.”

Forced to move slowly, Liz walked the whole way from New Mills to Bollington and back, accompanied by old schoolfriend Nicky McNicholas, whose own marathon plans had been abandoned after she contracted Covid.

Liz said: “The first half seemed to fly by but by the end, seven hours and 12 minutes later, everything was aching. I felt slightly overwhelmed.”

Having come through it unscathed apart from a few blisters, Liz has decided to use the feat to raise money for the Brain and Spinal Injury Centre (BASIC) in Salford.

She said: “I didn't carry out any fundraising as I wasn't even sure if I would start, let alone finish. Thankfully I didn't need the assistance of BASIC, but I saw plenty of other patients that did in much worse situations.

“If anyone wants to donate something, no matter how small, or how large, I would really appreciate it. It will make those 26.2 miles seem even more worthwhile.”

To make a donation, go to paypal.com/pools/c/8Duj2r8fpW.