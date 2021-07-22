Plans to transform Buxton nightclub into dental surgery submitted to council

The proposals, if approved, would see the AMP venue on Buxton Market Place, become a dental practice after the application was submitted by Hope Dental Private Care Ltd.

The change of use plans will now be open for public consultation until August 12 before a decision is made by High Peak Borough Council officers.

The venue has been a nightclub for many years under various names including Faces and The Gaslight, and more recently has been a popular location for live music under the AMP name.

Documentation supporting the application states: "The proposed use would fit in with the surrounding area. It is common to find dental practices within this type of commercial area.”

It adds: “The principal underpinning the design concept has been to minimise the visual impact of the proposed change of use from an external perspective. Additionally the works will maintain the original characteristics of the building. However this has to be balanced against the future viability of the building and its use.

"The proposed development will ensure the long term sustainability and future use of the building. By limiting the visual impact, the character and heritage of the building will be retained and enhanced. The proposals will have no significant impact on the buidling itself (a non-designated heritage asset) or on the conservation area (a designated heritage asset)”

Four full time and four part time staff would be employed at the practice if approved, the application states.