Buxton Market celebrates Christmas with its biggest and best market ever

There will be more stalls than ever at the market on Saturday December, 11.

Buxton Markets Chair, Ann Thompson said: “There’s a real buzz around our Christmas Market this year - we’ve had more stall bookings than ever before and it’s a great way to support local businesses and get your Christmas shopping done.

“And if you can’t come along on Saturday, there will be markets on Tuesday 14, Saturday 18 and Tuesday December 21 too.”

Buxton's Christmas Market is expected to be the biggest one yet

She also issued a plea to drivers not to park on the Market Place car park on Saturdays.

“We welcome the borough council’s initiative in offering free parking on its car parks every Saturday in the run up to Christmas – but please don’t park on the Market Place! We start setting up the market early on Saturday morning – and sometimes we have to build the market stalls around parked cars,” Ann said.

“Over the past year we have seen the market grow considerably as people recognise the benefits of outdoor market shopping – and we hope that this will continue.”

Earlier this year High Peak Borough Council agreed to extend the market’s licence for a further five years.

Throughout the year the market has continued to grow, despite the pandemic, with its craft, quirky and vintage markets on the first Saturday of the month and food and drink markets on the third Saturday of the month, going from strength to strength – despite the occasional cancellation due to bad weather.

For more information visit buxtonmarkets.co.uk.