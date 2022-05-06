Buxton business fights back after customer leaves bad review online

Louisa Mcphie, managing director of the High Peak Bookstore and Cafe at Brierlow Bar, was left stunned when she read a recent review of her business which said the venue was not suitable or welcoming for those with mobility issues or those coming with young children.

She said: “I couldn’t believe what I was reading. This felt worlds apart from the service I know we deliver to our customers every day.”

After talking to cafe manager Claire Whitworth it came to light the customer tried to sit at a table which had already been reserved by a man putting his coat on a chair then walking to up the cafe counter.

High Peak Bookstore and Cafe manager Claire Whitworth.

The reviewer and his elderly mother and one-year-old daughter moved seats without a fuss but then when he got home, the customer left negative reviews on Facebook, TripAdvisor and Google.

Louisa said: "It was awful to read and worse because I knew it wasn’t true at all.

"I’m happy to take constructive criticism and build on customer feedback but this was just lies. We are a very accessible place for those with mobility issues our aisles are nice and wide and easy to walk around and the little ones love it here too.

"We are a small business which has just weathered the storm from the pandemic and coming up to the summer there will be more tourists coming and looking for things to do.

High Peak Bookstore and Cafe manager Claire Whitworth.

”A negative review like that could really put some people off and have a knock on effect on us so I needed to say something.”

Louisa took to social media to see what people really thought of the business.

She had more than 400 responses praising the work of the book shop and the cafe.

High Peak Booktore and Cafe

She added: “This man wanted to say something bad but it’s worked against him. I’ve now had people messaging me saying they have never been to the book shop before but want to come along and see for themselves which is amazing.

“I’m blown away by the outpouring of love there has been for us.”

Louisa contacted both Google and TripAdvisor and the review has been taken down from both sites.