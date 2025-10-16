Concerns over loss of car park facilities as Buxton gets £100m makeover

Business owners have raised concerns about what will happen to the town when Buxton’s main car park becomes construction headquarters for the new £100m regeneration project.

Capital and Centric are looking to overhaul the town with 329 new residential units and 5,457 sqm of commercial floorspace with drinking establishments, cinema, theatre and a live music venue.

However, for Ian Howarth landlord of The Queen’s, this new move is causing concern about the town’s main car park.

He said: “The Springs car park is the biggest in town and one which will be out of action while the redevelopment takes place.

New images of what The Springs could look like after a £100m redevelopment of the town centre but concerns have been raised about car parking in the town while the development takes place. Photo Capital&Centric

“Where will the traders park, the shop owners the shop workers, where will the customers park while this project takes shape.

“So it’s going to be really tough for people and we need answers before it starts.

“Because by the time it is finished, will there even be a town centre to come back to if shoppers have looked elsewhere because they can’t park in Buxton to do their shopping?”

Currently The Springs car park has 422 spaces and is open 8am to 6pm for short stays of up to four hours.

Ian said: “But how many of those will come back for public use?

“If 300 apartments and homes are being built, that's 300 car parking spaces which will be needed.

“And if Capital and Centric are using that space as their construction headquarters where will the additional spaces be while the work is taking place?”

The plans include a feature lift to navigate the 9.5m height difference, a new multi-storey car park concealed from view.

There will also be ‘new public realm and landscaping to include public squares and residential courtyards, new car parking and associated works’.

The full funding strategy will be determined by the design of the scheme, but it is likely to include a mix of private and public sector funding.

There will be an initial investment of £6.6m of Central Government funding and £4m of High Peak Borough Council’s investment.

Pat Cleary from Village Saver said: “The development can’t do any harm, it's good to invest in the area.

“But what Capital and Centric need to remember is that one set of temporary traffic lights and the whole town comes to a standstill so what’s it going to be like for the four years they are building the new bits?”

David Taylor said: “The developers say they are going to build more cafes and pubs but how many cafes and pubs does one town need?

“Parking is going to me a massive issue though while they work on it - where will we all go?”

A spokesperson from Capital&Centric, said: “We’re aiming to maintain some parking on site throughout construction and we’re also working with High Peak Borough Council to deliver additional parking off-site nearby.

“Once completed, the new neighbourhood will introduce hundreds of new homes to support the vitality of the town and its local businesses and there will still be plenty of parking over two underground floors with access off Station Road.”