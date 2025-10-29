Chesterfield’s Paper Starlights Shines at the Good Business Awards

Chesterfield based brand Paper Starlights has been recognised nationally after being shortlisted for Retail & Wholesale Champion at the prestigious Good Business Awards in Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award celebrates companies making a positive impact across sustainability, community, and ethical business practices. Although Paper Starlights didn’t take home the top prize, being named among the finalists marks an exciting milestone and the company’s first ever awards evening.

Representing the team at the event were Andy, Co-founder, and Becky, Head of Digital and Operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was such a special evening,” said Becky, Head of Digital and Operations at Paper Starlights. “To be recognised alongside so many purpose-led businesses is a huge honour for us and for Chesterfield too. It shows that small independents from our town can make a big impact on a national stage.”

Becky & Andy in Liverpool at the Good Small Business Awards

Founded in 1996, Paper Starlights has spent nearly 30 years creating handcrafted paper star lanterns that bring warmth, connection, and creativity to homes and celebrations. Each lantern is handmade by skilled artisans in India under long standing fair trade partnerships, using responsibly sourced materials that align with the brand’s commitment to sustainability and ethical craftsmanship.

From its Derbyshire base, Paper Starlights continues to shine light; literally and figuratively; on the power of creativity, community, and conscious design.

“We’re proud to represent Chesterfield and to show that sustainability and craftsmanship can go hand in hand,” said Andy, Co-founder of Paper Starlights. “This recognition inspires us to keep doing what we love; creating joy, responsibly.”

About Paper Starlights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy & Becky at the Good Small Business Awards

Based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, Paper Starlights designs and distributes handcrafted paper lanterns made in partnership with artisans in India. With sustainability, craftsmanship, and community at its heart, the company creates products that bring warmth and creativity to homes and celebrations across the UK and beyond.