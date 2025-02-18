Celebrating the career of Sarah Dineen: A Legacy of Excellence in Optometry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After more than two decades of dedicated service to her patients and the community of Glossop, respected optometrist, founder, and director of Sarah Dineen Opticians, Sarah Dineen, has announced her retirement.

Sarah established her independent practice in 2004, inspired by a desire to offer exceptional eye care to the local community, whilst balancing family life. Initially operating from a small unit, the practice grew rapidly, leading to a move to it’s current premises on Station Road, Hadfield in 2008. Over the years, Sarah has built a strong reputation not only as a trusted optometrist offering excellent eyecare and quality customer service, but also as a specialist in paediatric optometry, a passion that has shaped much of her career.

Her journey in paediatric eyecare began in the early 1990s when she worked at Booth Hall Children’s Hospital alongside her role at a local opticians chain. Her expertise and commitment to children’s vision led her to a specialised role in 1995, which she has continued alongside her independent practice ever since.

Sarah’s influence extends beyond the local community. She has participated in international outreach programs, supporting local communities overseas, including trips to Malawi (2011, 2013, 2017) and Sierra Leone (2023), working with charities to provide essential eye care services. Her contributions to the field have been widely recognised, earning her two national award nominations at the Optician Awards, including Startup Practice of the Year (2005) and Enhanced Services Practice of the Year (2017).

The Sarah Dineen Team.

In 2019, Sarah welcomed optometrist Aled Brassington as a partner in the business. Aled has two other independent opticians local to the area. Having worked together for over six years, the transition of leadership has been seamless, ensuring that the practice will continue to thrive under his direction.

Aled Brassington shared his thoughts on continuing Sarah's legacy:

“Sarah has built an incredible practice with a reputation for excellence, and I am honoured to carry her legacy forward. Our team remains committed to delivering the highest standards of care to our patients, and we will continue to build on the strong foundations she has established.”

While stepping away from the daily management of the business, Sarah remains committed to paediatric optometry and will continue providing specialist services. With more free time ahead, she looks forward to embracing personal interests, including circuit training, wild water swimming, and spending time with family.

(L-R) Sarah Dineen and Aled Brassington

Reflecting on her career, Sarah expressed deep gratitude:

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve the community for the past 21 years. I am immensely grateful to my patients for their loyalty and trust, and to my dedicated team for their unwavering support. I am excited to see the practice continue to flourish and remain a cornerstone of high-quality independent eye care.”

Sarah also extended special thanks to her loyal team, whose dedication and hard work have played a crucial role in the success of the independent practice. Sarah particularly acknowledged Beverley Kennah, who was instrumental in helping to set up the practice from the very beginning and has been a key part of its journey. Andrea Hartigan, who initially served patients at Sarah Dineen Opticians as a locum, was also credited for supporting the practice and Sarah's vision from its inception, becoming an official full time member of the team in 2019 and continuing to provide high quality eye care to the Glossop community.

Sarah Dineen Opticians remains committed to excellence in eye care, and with Aled at the helm, supported by the existing practice team, the future of the practice is bright.