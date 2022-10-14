Buxton business wins top award for second consecutive year

Sam Hulme founded t-shirt printing business Skull Print in 2018 and after scooping the the title of Custom Clothing Store of the Year for Central England in 2021/2022, the company has also now won the title for 2022/2023 in the awards, organised by Corporate Livewire Prestige.

She said: “I was told by the judges there isn’t anyone like me out there and I was a clear winner.

"I can’t believe it. I didn’t think I’d win when I was nominated the first time and I couldn’t believe it when I won a second time – I’m made up.”

Sam Hulme from Skull Print has been named Custom Clothing Store of the Year for Central England for 2021/2022 and now 2022/2023.

Skull Print makes bespoke band t-shirts which can be in any size, colour or style with the band’s logo on.

Sam, 51, said: “When bands sell t-shirts on tour they have to buy a huge run and the sizes and styles are limited and normally they rarely make much money on each t-shirt.

“With me they can have whatever size, and sleeve length they need and I do small print runs too.”

Recently Sam has had to take some of her custom made T-shirts to meet an artist at Manchester airport as it worked out cheaper for them to buy shirts from a printer in England than having to deal with the new red tape regulations now that has come from Britain leaving the EU.

She said: “I love what I do.

“I was working at Dewsons for 30 years in management so I have the business experience behind me but it is so nice to do something as a music fan for other music fans.

"I feel really proud to have won as I must be doing something right and it’s so exciting to see the business keep on growing."

As well as printing band merchandise Sam has expanded and is now doing merchandise for artists too and putting their famed art work on t-shirts.

She added: “There is the very real and exciting but also terrifying possibility that in the next two years or so I will have outgrown printing in my own home and will need to take on premises and staff which is a situation I never thought I’d be in.”