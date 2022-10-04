Cat born on tough streets of Toronto begins peaceful retirement in Buxton

Wednesday was born as a tiny, timid stray in the garage of Diane Rowe, and named after the Addams family daughter as the white patch on her upper chest resembled the character’s usual outfit.

Early life with Diane’s family saw Wednesday form unlikely bonds with a Norwegian forest cat, a Llewellyn setter and a naked rat adopted from a long-running Canadian children’s television show Tumble Town Tales.

Diane began her career as a make-up artist at Granada Television before emigrating. When she decided to return to the UK and a new home in Buxton in late 2021, Wednesday was the last of the pets and had kept Diane company through the pandemic.

Wednesday is glad to have landed on her feet after a stressful journey.

Diane said: “It would be hard to find a new home for her in Toronto and almost impossible when so many other pets were being surrendered due to the cost of living. The only solution was to bring her with me.

“The process of transporting pets seemed complex and overwhelming on top of trying to purchase a property. I decided to enlist the help of a company whose slogan was ‘Fingers crossed’. It didn’t instil a lot of confidence.”

With the house purchase dragging on, Diane and Wednesday were booked on separate flights in August – most pets are not allowed to fly in the passenger cabin on services into the UK.

Before departure they saw a hapless vet who struggled with the paperwork and was unable to locate Wednesday’s microchip, meaning she had to have a new rabies injection. Flights and an appointment with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency were postponed.

Television make-up artist Diane Rowe is retiring to a new home in Buxton to be close to family and the Peak District scenery.

The transport company then promised to collect Wednesday from the wrong address and began sending Diane emails about a pet called Rocky, while a collection company at Manchester airport said it would only hold animals for four hours even if Diane’s plane was late.

Diane said: “I had visions of other cats, dogs and ferrets let loose after the deadline and running around Manchester.”

On September 1, both landed almost on schedule, but there was more drama and a dispute over paperwork with the collection service.

Diane said: “After paying a fee I was allowed to take her. She was valued at £60 for VAT purposes. That didn’t seem fair given she’d been a stray.

Wednesday in her crate en route from Toronto to Buxton.

“Poor Wednesday was hiding in the corner of her crate. Once she was in the back seat of the taxi though she was alert and curious looking out at the countryside.”

The pair will soon be moving to their new home in Athelstane Terrace, but Wednesday is living in the lap of luxury for now.

Diane said: “She has a beautiful suite of rooms at the High Peak Cat Lodge with a view of the countryside, cat flaps and climbing apparatus. I could have fitted in there too.

“The Park seems to be a beautiful place for Wednesday to spend her retirement years. She will be able to oversee the cricket pitch and eat and drink out of Wedgwood bowls. Hopefully we won’t have to keep our fingers and paws crossed ever again.”