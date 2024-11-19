Bluey joins Hey Duggee and Santa at Alton Towers this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alton Towers Resort is gearing up for the festive season with Santa sleepovers, a new family panto and children’s favourite Cbeebies stars like Bluey and Hey Duggee.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, guests can enjoy a magical day out with a whole host of selected family rides and attractions, including the UK’s only CBeebies Land from just £18pp.

Sophie Tickle, a spokesperson for the resort, said: “ Families are invited to step into a holly, jolly adventure with the return of Hey Duggee Live:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Badge. Alongside fan-favourite CBeebies friends, little ones can jump for joy as they say ‘G-Day’ to new for 2024 addition,

Bluey joins Hey Dugee and Santa at Alton Towers this Christmas.

Bluey, the loveable Blue Heeler dog from the popular TV show of the same name.

“In addition, guests can embrace the spirit of Christmas across the resort with all-new live entertainment.

“Over in Mutiny Bay, home to budding buccaneers, guests can enjoy the new Festive live Show featuring Santa himself in this heartwarming tale of the Sprout that Saved Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile, on Towers Street, the merry atmosphere will be alive with fantastical sights and sounds as families join the elves to solve the mystery of the missing reindeer in The Reindeer Games.”

The theme park, which is less than 40 minutes away from Buxton has also just launched its Black Friday deals where kids can stay at the hotel and swim at Splash Landings free in 2025, with prices starting from just £35pp.

For more information about Black Friday deals as well as the festive fun in the run up to Christmas visit altontowers.com