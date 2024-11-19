Bluey joins Hey Duggee and Santa at Alton Towers this Christmas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year, guests can enjoy a magical day out with a whole host of selected family rides and attractions, including the UK’s only CBeebies Land from just £18pp.
Sophie Tickle, a spokesperson for the resort, said: “ Families are invited to step into a holly, jolly adventure with the return of Hey Duggee Live:
The Christmas Badge. Alongside fan-favourite CBeebies friends, little ones can jump for joy as they say ‘G-Day’ to new for 2024 addition,
Bluey, the loveable Blue Heeler dog from the popular TV show of the same name.
“In addition, guests can embrace the spirit of Christmas across the resort with all-new live entertainment.
“Over in Mutiny Bay, home to budding buccaneers, guests can enjoy the new Festive live Show featuring Santa himself in this heartwarming tale of the Sprout that Saved Christmas.
“Meanwhile, on Towers Street, the merry atmosphere will be alive with fantastical sights and sounds as families join the elves to solve the mystery of the missing reindeer in The Reindeer Games.”
The theme park, which is less than 40 minutes away from Buxton has also just launched its Black Friday deals where kids can stay at the hotel and swim at Splash Landings free in 2025, with prices starting from just £35pp.
For more information about Black Friday deals as well as the festive fun in the run up to Christmas visit altontowers.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.