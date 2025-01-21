‘Biggest town centre developments in the country’ says Vision Buxton of new £100m project for town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Vision Buxton chairman says people do not realise how big the £100m Revitalising Buxton project will actually be.

Roddie MacLean and other members of Vision Buxton met developers Capital & Centric this month to talk about the multi million pound revamp for the town.

He said: “I am very enthusiastic about the possibilities of The Springs redevelopment.

“They are taking a rubbishy bit of town and looking to produce a quality contemporary development which will create a town centre residential community, who will go on to use the facilities we are trying to uphold and enhance.”

Station Approach will also be getting a makeover thanks to Capital&Centric. Photo Brian Eyre

Vision Buxton brings together local businesses and community groups who are all passionate about making the town of Buxton an even better place to live, work, play and visit and Roddie thinks this development is something to be excited about.

He does not think people realise the true scale of the development.

“What is being suggested must be one of the biggest town centre developments in the country and what is proposed is new, so not detrimental to anybody’s existing interests. “Capital & Centric see in Buxton all the things I’ve been banging on about for years - the character, the architecture, the transport potential, the facilities, the surrounding landscape.

“They have a huge amount of work to do and will be consulting regularly with the likes of Vision Buxton, but also more widely.

The new project will see Buxton open up from Spring Gardens, the shopping centre, across the car park and up to Station Approach The Springs shopping centre. Photo Brian Eyre

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Capital & Centric plans to repurpose the 1980s indoor shopping centre into a vibrant mix of hundreds of new homes, workspaces and independent shops, bars and cafes. The vision is to give pedestrians easy access through the site from Spring Gardens up to the rail station, while also seeking to open up the River Wye, creating green public spaces for al fresco food, drinks and events.

It is expected a planning application will be submitted in about 10 months’ time and the project finished by 2029.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce added: “This is such a fantastic investment and very much what Buxton needs and deserves.

“This presents a real opportunity to ensure our town centre not only survives but thrives, with sympathetic modernisation and diversification whilst complimenting the heritage of the area – as the successful Council’s Heritage Action Zone shop front improvement has already done.”