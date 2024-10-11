Aldi announces 2024 Christmas recruitment drive in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is looking to hire 60 store colleagues in Derbyshire in the lead-up to Christmas, as the supermarket gears up for the festive season.

With a wide range of permanent store positions available, Aldi is seeking team members to help replenish stock, assist customers, and maintain its high standards of service during the festive period and beyond.

Roles on offer in Derbyshire include Store Assistants, managerial positions, and cleaners.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi remains the best in the industry at £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25. Aldi continues to be the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.

These opportunities form part of Aldi’s continued growth plans to open a further 17 stores before the end of the year. This is in line with Aldi’s long-term commitment to expand its footprint to 1,500 stores in the UK to meet increased customer demand.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: "Our mission is to make affordable, high-quality food accessible to everyone, and that is even more important at this time of year.

"Our colleagues are essential to ensuring Aldi shoppers have a great experience in store, and we’re once again closing our stores on Boxing Day to give them a well-deserved break as a thank you for their dedication."

Those interested in applying for a role with Aldi this Christmas can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk for more information.