Working together to help swifts

As migrating birds head back to the High Peak for summer, this year, swifts will be returning to new nesting opportunities. Swift enthusiast Deb Pitman met Councillor Jason Adshead at a Green Networking meeting last year.

Deb said: “We realised straight away that we both have the same goal to help the swifts by putting up boxes. I was lucky enough to make a successful application to the High Peak Borough Council ‘Plan for Nature’ fund, Jason added money from his Parish Council Allowance and we’ve converted it all in to 16 nest boxes.”

Jason is an active member of the Chapel en le Frith Biodiversity group and happens to live where a swift colony are nesting in the town.

“We joined forces as I know where to put the boxes to have best effect, and that’s next to existing natural nest sites. We’ve been keeping an eye on them years, we know swifts love to live near other swifts. My neighbours are on board too, we love it when the swifts return.”

Deb Pitman and Jason Adshead with the universal swift boxes.

Described as ‘universal’ bird boxes, they offer opportunities for starlings, sparrows and house martins to take up residence.

Deb said: “All these species are on the red-list meaning they’re struggling and they rely on the urban environment for homes. As we tidy up our roofs, it gives them less options. Sometimes it takes swifts a while to notice a new box, but they’ll certainly be interested if a bird from lower down the pecking order moves in.”

Swifts arrive at the start of May and have just roughly twelve weeks to rear a family.

Jason said: “Swifts are the sound of summer to me. I can’t imagine a time when we don’t hear them. It’s been great working with Deb from the Nature New Mills group, learning from her as we go and sharing experience. Swifts are going to be getting a better deal in the High Peak this summer, with plans to add more boxes over the next couple of years.”

Deb and Jason are holding a ‘Swift Walk’ around Chapel on Saturday, 28 June. Deb said: “We’re holding this in ‘Swift Awareness Week’, it’s a chance for everyone to get together to celebrate and learn about these wonderful birds.”