Treat grandma and grandpa to a magical time at Gulliver’s Kingdom!

Children can treat their grandparents to a fantastic, fun-packed visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom during a special weekend in October.

Grandparents Weekend at the Matlock Bath theme park takes place on October 4-5, with free entry for two grandparents with each full-paying person.

Resort mascots Gully and Gilly Mouse have lots of excitement in store for families, including a new ride for this year – Tree Top Drop, which boasts spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop. It’s already proving to be a big hit with thrill-seekers of all ages!

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “Our annual Grandparents Weekend is hugely popular and it’s such a special occasion to see so many grandparents enjoying spending time with their grandchildren – not to mention their own children! Gulliver’s prides itself on being a place for all the family to have fun, and Grandparents Weekend is a wonderful testament to that philosophy.”

Fun at Gulliver'splaceholder image
If you want to make it an extra special treat for nan and grandad, why not book the family in for an overnight stay. Gulliver’s Kingdom has a variety of family accommodation options to choose from, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, and Princess or Wizard Suites, along with an indoor camping area right next door to the park.

