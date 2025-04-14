‘Toy Bank’ Weekend returns to Gulliver’s Kingdom in support of KidsOut charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gulliver’s Kingdom will host its second annual Toy Bank Weekend in support of KidsOut, a charity working with children affected by domestic abuse.

The theme park in Matlock Bath will discount the price of tickets for the weekend of April 26 and 27 for visitors who bring along a new, unused toy (one per booking) to donate when they arrive.

Prices for Toy Bank Weekend will be reduced from the online advance booking price of £21 to just £15 for both adults and children. The normal free entry to Gulliver’s Kingdom for children under 90cms in height will apply.

KidsOut is a national charity which supports mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse. The toys donated over the weekend will go towards making up Toy Boxes that the charity put together for children in refuge up and down the UK.

Gulliver’s mascot Gully with a haul of toys donated at the successful Toy Bank weekend held in 2024.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “After the fantastic success of last year’s Toy Bank Weekend, we can’t wait to welcome families for this year’s special event. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to support KidsOut again – families are all-important to what we do at Gulliver’s and the work the charity does makes this such a worthwhile collaboration.”

Each year more than 20,000 children flee domestic abuse to seek sanctuary in refuge or a safehouse. Typically leaving home with only the clothes on their back, these children have either witnessed or experienced physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse and arrive at refuge with nothing.

Each Toy Box contains 10 brand new age and gender-appropriate toys, such as family games, jigsaw puzzles, craft activities, educational games, action figures/dolls, books, outdoor play and cuddly toys.

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager, at KidsOut said: “Receiving a Toy Box can help children regain a sense of normality. This simple gesture can make the world seem kinder and give young people a reason to invite other children to play. Working with such a well-known and popular name like Gulliver’s is a wonderful boost for the profile of KidsOut, which is a small national charity.”

Gulliver’s Kingdom, located in the beautiful Peak District National Park, has more than 30 exciting rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy, ranging from animatronic dinosaurs to The Drop Tower.

For those looking to make the most of the weekend by turning their visit into an overnight stay, the park has a variety of accommodation options, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, and Princess or Wizard Suites.

Toy Bank Weekend tickets can be purchased online via www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

For more information about the work of KidsOut, visit: https://www.kidsout.org.uk/