Top Player to Lead Free Brass Master Class

Adam Bokaris, solo euphonium player for Black Dyke, has linked up with Thornsett Brass Band to run a FREE brass band Master Class.

The band are inviting any local players to join them for this free event. The class will take place on Saturday 6 July at the Thornsett band room.

Adam was born in Sydney, Australia and began playing euphonium at the age of 9 in his primary school concert band. In 2014, he relocated to Manchester to study at the Royal Northern College of Music followed by an MA from The University of Salford.

Previous to Black Dyke, Adam has enjoyed time with the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Fairey Band, and Leyland Band. He has performed in some of the world’s most iconic venues – most notably the Sydney Opera House stage in 2013, as a soloist. In that same year he became the Australian National Euphonium Champion.

Adam Bokaris, solo euphonium for Black Dyke

Adam also works as a teacher at Manchester and Salford Universities, as well as the Stockport Schools Brass Bands.

Adam is passionate about encouraging players of all ages and abilities to develop their love of music.

This Master Class is a fantastic opportunity for brass players of ALL levels to get top tips from this renowned musician.

During the day, Adam will be concentrating on the basics such as: warm ups and warm-downs, breathing and effective embouchure, tone and dynamic control, practice routines, sight-reading, rhythmic accuracy and much, much more!

Thornsett Band at The Lodge Care Home, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The Master Class will run from 11am - 3pm with a break for lunch.

Participants are asked to bring their own lunch though drinks and cakes will be provided.

The Master Class will be held at the Thornsett band room, Batemill Road, SK22 1BD.

This event is FREE but any donations to the band on the day would be gratefully received.