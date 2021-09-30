Buxton Spa Express steams into Buxton

Hauled by the steam locomotive 46100 Royal Scot, the train came to town as part of a day trip from Hereford.

It arrived in Buxton at around 1.25pm, having left Hereford at 6am.

Other stops on the way included Leominster, Ludlow, Shrewsbury, Crewe and Stafford, before the train travelled through the Hope Valley and on to Chinley, where it joined the line to Peak Forest and on to Buxton.

The Buxton Spa Express in Buxton

The return journey saw the train take a different route along the line to Dove Holes and Whaley Bridge, heading on to Stockport before rejoining the Hope Valley line.

These photos were captured by members of Peak Railway Association, who held a pop up display at the station to give the visitors on the excursion a brief history of the line and the two stations at Buxton.

Peak Railway Association is a members and volunteers group that supports the heritage railway Peak Rail, which operates steam and diesel trains from Rowsley to Matlock on what was the old Midland line from Derby to Buxton. Peak Rail still own land at Buxton (the platform and water tower is visible from Station Road behind Aldi) which is maintained by the volunteers and hope that the line can one day be extended from Rowsley to Buxton.

Photo by Graham Wood

Photo by Graham Wood