Johnny Vegas will tread the boards in Derbyshire in a special 20th anniversary stage adaptation of multi-award winning telly sitcom Ideal.

The audience at Buxton Opera House on September 27 will get an opportunity to see Johnny reprise his role as Moz, Manchester’s longest serving weed dealer, in a ‘dope opera’ of epic proportions. Featuring many of the beloved, long running BBC TV comedy’s most iconic characters and actors, the Ideal live show is dark, surreal and laugh out loud funny.

Moz, and gangsters Psycho Paul and Cartoon Head must dispose of a dead body. But when they discover priceless diamonds inside the corpse, things spin out of control. Can they stop Cartoon Head from going on a killing spree? Will big gay Brian find true love? And can Moz survive the strangest night of his life?

Johnny said: “Moz is back and he’s more chaotic than ever. Fans of Ideal will absolutely love the stage show, which is full of laugh-out-loud moments and bizarre twists and turns. It’s amazing to be able to breathe new life into the series and once again be stepping into the shoes of one of Manchester’s most well-known weed dealers. You’d be a fool to miss it!”

Johnny Vegas stars as Moz in the Ideal stage show touring to Buxton Opera House on September 27, 2025 (photo: Andy Hollingworth)

For those just discovering Ideal, thanks to all seven series recently dropping on BBC iPlayer, it’s a chance to get to know the wild world of Moz and friends up close and personal.

Written by Graham Duff, Ideal is the critically acclaimed winner of several Royal Television Society awards. It was a major ratings hit, ran for 53 episodes and has garnered a devoted, cult following.

Tickets from £27.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 0129872190.