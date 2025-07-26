Taddington Well Dressing, Flower Festival and Village Fete
Throughout the week visitors will be able to see how residents of the village have captured the essence of this year’s theme, “Our Creative World”, in two creative ways:
- The Wells Dressings, examples of the traditional art of mounting natural materials such as petals and leaves on clay boards to create intricate montages. One will be displayed in Taddington’s churchyard, and another close by at Crossroads Farm House, Blackwell (SK17 9TQ) just off the B6049.
- The Flower Festival. During this special week, the interior of the church becomes a spectacular and beautiful celebration of colour and beauty.
Refreshments, snacks and light lunches can be purchased every day at the tea tent, and there’ll also be a White Elephant sale and Plant Sale.
The week kicks off with family fun throughout Saturday and Sunday at the Village Fete, which will feature…
- A classic Cars Show
- Winster Morris Dancers
- Kids’ Fun & Games (including a bouncy castle)
- Dog Agility (bring your dog and have a go)
- Hollinsclough Brass Band
- BBQ
- Craft stalls
- … and much more!
Entry is free!
More details will be posted on our Facebook page “Taddington Wells Week 2025”