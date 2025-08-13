Summer sparks spectacular to light up Gulliver’s Kingdom

Fireworks at a Gulliver's Theme Park Resort

Gulliver’s Kingdom is gearing up for a dazzling fireworks display that will bring the summer season to a close in style.

The Summer Sparks Spectacular takes place on Saturday, August 30 at the theme park in Matlock Bath, when visitors can enjoy more ride time with opening hours extended to 8.30pm ahead of the fireworks display at around 8.45pm.

Now a regular event in the Gulliver’s Kingdom diary, it gives visitors extra time to enjoy the more than 30 magical rides, attractions, shows and activities at the resort.

New for this year is the Tree Top Drop, which boasts spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop – it’s already proving to be a big hit with thrill-seekers of all ages.

All the other popular rides, attractions, shows and activities are there to be explored, including the Upside Down House in the park’s Fairy Kingdom area, the amazing animatronic dinosaurs, the Pirate Ship, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has a cool adventure trail for children to explore and is now home to the fantastic Flying Bikes ride.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We love our fireworks events, which look incredible set against the backdrop of the theme park. It’s a great way to mark the end of the summer season, as we look ahead to our jam-packed Autumn activities, and thank all our visitors for their support and of course to thank all the staff who have been working so hard to ensure those visitors enjoy their time in the Kingdom. It’s sure to be a busy day, so make sure you book your tickets early!”

Day tickets to Gulliver’s Kingdom’s Summer Sparks Spectacular cost £24 per person, with free entry for children under 90cms tall.

You can always turn the trip to Gulliver’s Kingdom into a special treat for the family by booking in for an overnight stay. The park has a variety of family accommodation options to choose from, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, and Princess or Wizard Suites, along with an indoor camping area right next door to the park.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

*Please note that the fireworks display may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.