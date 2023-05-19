Sparrowpit

Sheila Barratt, the President welcomed members and also W.I. Advisor Ruth Davison along with a new member. They started the evening with ordinary business which covered various lunches and trips out and Theatre Trips. Options open to members are from Cocktail events to Steam Railway Afternoon Tea experience as well as the usual monthly lunches and numerous Theatre Trips. Fundraising events were discussed, raising £105 from the Cake Stall at Dove Holes Coronation event and for September they are planning a Fundraising Fashion Show with Edinburgh Woollen Mill Shop.. The Programme Secretary was able to confirm a full programme of speakers for the next 12 months

Following the Ordinary Business memebers moved onto the Annual Meeting Agenda. Decisions and Byelaws were read out and agreed. A summary of the Financial Statement was read out although this hadn’t at the time been signed off by the Independent Financial Examiner and therefore it was decided that it would be read out once certified and put before members for adoption at the June meeting.

The Secretary Angela Whittaker-Axon read out the Committee Annual Report and covered what had happened over the previous 12months. Members voted with a show of hands that they agreed with the Committee Report.

Sheila Barratt named the members who were willing to stand for another 12 months on the Committee.

Nominations for asked for President and a Secret Ballot undertaken. Sheila Barratt was voted in as President. Sheila had previously stated this was the last year she would stand. Sheila gave a vote of Thanks to members who had recently retired from the Committee, and those who were serving another 12 months.