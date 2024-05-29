Peak District Artisans are back in Buxton for their big event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Great Dome Art & Design Fair 2024 will be The Peak District Artisans premier event of the year at The Devonshire Dome.

Peak District Artisans will be holding their largest event for several years at The Great Devonshire Dome in Buxton with nearly 50 professional and acclaimed artists from the region including ceramicists, painters, photographers, jewelers, textile artists, willow weavers and printers.

This year there will also be a unique display of collaboration projects where artisans from different disciplines have joined together to make innovative new works. And several new members will be exhibiting for the first time.

The Post Card Raffle will be in aid of Blythe House Hospice, each Artisan will donate an postcard sized piece of original art.

Great Dome Art & Design Fair 2024

Private View Friday 19th July 24, 6-8.30pm, Free with invitation

Saturday 20th July 24, 10am – 5pm, Admission £3.00

Sunday 21st July 24, 10am – 4.30pm, Admission £3.00