New play to be performed at Buxton Festival Fringe 2025
GAP Theatre will be performing their new play, Death of the Author, in The Peveril Room at The Palace Hotel, on July 11, 18 and 19.
In need of publicity, a failed writer fakes his own disappearance, but he can’t do it alone.
Plenty of twists and turns in this debut thriller by local writer, Peter Sleigh.
Inspired by the essay by Roland Barthes, The Death of the Author, in which the reader’s interpretation of the piece is more important that the author’s intention. Sleigh takes the idea to new levels.
Tickets are £10 (£8 concession) The play is part of Buxton Festival Fringe 2025 (July 5-23). Tickets are available from [email protected].
Anyone wanting any further information we’re on Facebook, GAP Theatre, we’re on Instagram: gapthatreco and on bluesky @gaptheatre.bsky.social.
GAP Theatre will be performing a taster of the play at the Fringe Programme Party at the Pump Room, June 7, 7-9pm and other Fringe events.