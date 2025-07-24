Mayor of the High Peak Dom Elliott-Starkey joined Mentell representatives at the launch event recently

Men's mental health charity Mentell is set to expand its vital work by launching a new "Circle" in Buxton this month, offering a safe and confidential space for men to discuss their mental health without judgment.

The announcement comes as a welcome addition to mental health support services in the High Peak area, providing a much-needed avenue for men to connect, share experiences, and find solidarity. Mentell is known for its peer-to-peer support model, where men can either talk openly about their struggles or simply listen to others in a supportive environment.

To mark the launch, Mentell hosted a relaxed "Coffee & Chat" event on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the Pavilion Gardens which was well attended by care professionals, along with men from the area interested in learning more.

The weekly "Circles" begin on Thursday July 31st at 7pm (they are 2 hours long), and will take place at the Grapevine Wellbeing Centre on Eagle Parade. All men (over the age of 18) are welcome to sign up via www.mentell.org.uk/signup and attend this free service.

The free weekly meetings aim to encourage men to open up and connect, addressing the often-cited statistic that a significant number of men do not seek professional help for their mental health. By bringing support directly into the Buxton community, Mentell hopes to reduce barriers and foster an environment where "it's okay to talk."