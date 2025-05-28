Magic, mind reading and opera combine in an electrifying new Fringe show

Award-winning magician Marc Oberon and internationally acclaimed soprano Emily Yarrow bring their dazzling new show The Telepath & The Conjurer to the Buxton Festival Fringe 2025. Running at The Working Mens’ Club, 12th & 13th July at 5:30pm and 17th July at 7:00pm, this genre-blending two-hander fuses classical illusion, mentalism, and live operatic performance in a spectacle unlike anything else on the Fringe.

Marc, a world champion magician renowned for his mind-bending illusions and psychological feats, shares the stage with Emily, whose soaring vocals and uncanny intuitive abilities create moments of genuine astonishment. Together, they invite the audience into a world where thoughts appear to be read, choices predicted, and music conjured from the ether.

Developed after the pair met while performing solo shows on a cruise ship in 2022, the act has evolved into a fast-paced, interactive experience where magic meets music, and reality blurs with the impossible.

At pivotal moments, Emily’s voice cuts through – sometimes haunting, sometimes wistful, sometimes powerful – adding dramatic colour as Marc unveils his signature levitations and exceptional sleight of hand. Audience participation is central throughout, as Emily identifies and describes their possessions, predicting their choices and revealing their thoughts sparking laughter, wonder, and surprise – up close and in real time.

Expect mind reading that defies explanation, spellbinding magic inches from your seat, and moments of vocal brilliance that elevate this show beyond traditional magic or cabaret. The Telepath & The Conjurer is a unique blend of elegance, mystery, and shared astonishment—a Fringe debut not to be missed.

Selected Praise for Marc & Emily:

“Ridiculously impressive, a joy to behold.” – Broadway Baby

“Mind-reading bringing literal gasps of amazement.” – London Living Large

“A unique experience that leaves audiences awestruck.” – Rotary Club of Chesham

