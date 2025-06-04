Get involved in the Peak Forest Fell Run this July

By Jannine Lunney
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 12:24 BST
Overall winner Duncan Birtwistle of Mercia Fell Runners finishing strong.Overall winner Duncan Birtwistle of Mercia Fell Runners finishing strong.
Overall winner Duncan Birtwistle of Mercia Fell Runners finishing strong.
The annual Peak Forest Fell Race, which is run in the limestone area of the glorious Peak District countryside, will be held on Sunday, 13th July 2025. The race starts at 11.15 am on Church Lane, in front of the old village shop (Grid reference SK115795).

You can pre-enter the race on line through SiEntries at a cost of £6 or alternatively you can register on the day when the cost is £8.

Registration takes place in the Reading Room, which is located at the road junction with traffic lights on the A623.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parking is on the village recreation ground. The fell race is 10 km in distance with a climb of 247 m. Many fell runners come year after year to participate in the race.

Hot drinks and homemade cakes will be available to buy after the race.

The funds raised through the event are in aid of the Reading Room, which is the local community centre.

Please come along if you would like to participate in the race. For more information contact [email protected].

Related topics:Peak DistrictParking
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice