Fringe programme deadline approaches!

With over 150 events already, the Fringe is gearing up to its final entry deadline.

Performers wanting to be listed in the 2025 Festival Fringe printed programme need to act now.

The Fringe programme, due out at the beginning of June, is a key tool for audiences as they decide which shows to see. Over 150 events are already in the mix with organisers expecting many more before the printed programme deadline of Sunday April 20th. Events are also listed on the Fringe website - www.buxtonfringe.org.uk – where audiences can see the programme building up on the What’s On pages, or by downloading the free Buxton Fringe App, available from Google Play or Apple's App store.

Would-be participants will find full information on the Fringe website under Take Part where there is also a link to a handy It’s a Fringe! YouTube video with tips for entrants.

A warm Fringe welcome at Springboard

There will be a sneak preview of events at the Fringe’s open-to-all Springboard party at Buxton’s Pump Room on April 12th from 7-9pm.

2025 is turning out to be a bumper year for comedy with the return of many Fringe regulars like Abigail Rolling – Sh*t Lawyer, as well as Angela Bra with Secret Diary of a Bingo Call Girl. The Worst Record Covers in the World is new to the Fringe promising a glimpse of tasteless, inept and mind-boggling record covers and taking place in several locations across Buxton.

Game shows are popular this year. Black Liver’s Game Show Show, promises ‘a banging quiz night of trivia’, It’s Not Cluedo challenges its audience to solve a murder in an hour, and the inimitable and Late Night Dirty Scrabble promises to be hilarious and puerile.

A busy music category boasts treats including the return of Buxton’s award-winning soprano Katy Allan plus Fringe debuts from musical friends Polydoci and folk band Midnight + The Patio Chairs among others. Theatre is looking strong with NoLogoProductions back with new play Almost Famous, ICA Company of Fools asking why we have to study Shakespeare in Bard Education and Fringe award-winning comic Mike Raffone telling his life-story in Daydream Extremer.

Visual arts, children’s events and spoken word are also well represented with a huge choice on offer overall.

The Fringe is grateful to all its venues including Underground, now not only at The Springs shopping centre but also at the Working Men’s Club in Fairfield. This year the Fringe also welcomes Trackside at Buxton Brewery. Fringe performances can pop up wherever there is space to perform, so audiences can expect shows in Poole’s Cavern, The Crescent’s Assembly Rooms, Scrivener’s bookshop, Harpur Hill Village Hall and La Gaby in the town centre.

The printed programme will be distributed from the beginning of June and celebrated at an open-to-all party at The Pump Room on Saturday June 7th, 7-9pm. During the Fringe there will be a chance to attend free promotional events including Fringe Sunday at the Pavilion Gardens on July 13th as well as Fringe on Friday, offering taster performances at the Bandstand on July 11th and 18th.

The Fringe is a charity run by volunteers. Opportunities to get involved include helping out at the Fringe Information Desk, becoming a Fringe Friend or making a one-off donation.

Fringe Marketing Officer Stephanie Billen says: “Every year I am blown away by the huge variety of events and how performers manage to find new and creative ways to entertain us. Our artists come from all over the country and beyond. There is still time to get onboard as an entrant. Come join us!”