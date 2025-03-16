Entrants top 100 for July's Buxton Fringe

Performers and artists are flocking to take part in this year's Fringe festival

Over 100 entrants have registered for this year’s Buxton Fringe so far with just a few weeks still to go before the final entry date for the printed programme.

The discounted ‘early bird’ entry period up till the end of February was responsible for much of this activity with managed venue Underground announcing that they are back for 2025 with not one but two managed venues at Spring Gardens and in Fairfield. Many other venues in Buxton and beyond are also in use this year.

Performers who enter by the end of March are able to take advantage of a reduced entry fee of £77. The strict final deadline for the printed programme is April 20th.

Fringe Flowerpot people

Among the 100 plus entries to date, comedy is particularly strongly represented with a whopping 36 events so far. Last year’s award winner for stand-up, Maura Jackson, is back with a new show looking at how we relax and unwind, Fringe regular Nathan Cassidy brings two shows, It’s Not the End of the World and Piracy, and there is a live premiere of the popular podcast The Unlikely Weightlifters from Rob Rouse and Tom Wrigglesworth. Firm Fringe regulars such as Late Night Dirty Scrabble, Impromptu Shakespeare, Jesters Dublin and Barrel of Laughs make a welcome return as well as a host of other shows sure to make audiences laugh.

Music lovers are in for a feast for their ears. Solo Vocal award winner Hannah Brine, pianist Adrian Lord, folk singer Judy Dunlop, singer-songwriter Peter Buxton and Gifts from Crows are among those bringing new musical offerings. Jazz and blues fans are well catered for with Basin Street Blues, Lullaby of Harlem and Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe, whilst local couple Take Two invite Fringe goers to join them for L'heure Bleue. Classical guitar, orchestras, choirs and brass bands are also all represented.

Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris is treating Buxton to two days of dance to celebrate its 50th anniversary and disco fans can boogie the night away with Retro Mike in aid of Blythe House Hospice.

In theatre, Sweet Productions offer Flora MacDonald and Zombies, while award-winning Joe Sellman-Leava and Dylan Howells of Worklight Theatre take time out from Joe and Dylan Save the World to remind us It's the Economy Stupid. New local author Peter Sleigh has plenty of twists and turns in his debut thriller about a writer who fakes his own disappearance in Death of the Author.

The Shakespeare Jukebox at Buxton Fringe (credit: Dan Osborne)

The Visual Arts category includes Art at the Crescent and Art in the Octagon as well as the Buxton Photo Challenge 2025 and more.

Looking forward to summer, the Serpentine Community Garden will be opening its doors again, the Pride Picnic will be out and about in the Pavilion Gardens (as will The Shakespeare Jukebox) and Funny Wonders will be inviting people to follow its Flowerpot Trail. There are also a host of shows and events guaranteed to appeal to all the family including the Fringe’s own Fringe Sunday.

A sneak preview of Fringe talent will be offered at the Fringe’s free event Springboard, a spring-themed party at The Pump Room on Saturday 12th April from 7-9pm.

Fringe Vice Chair Jeanette Hamilton says: "With over 100 entries already it's shaping up to be a bumper year. The attraction of Buxton’s friendly Fringe is demonstrated by the number of returning entries as well as lots of new performers. We can't wait to welcome them all and see what they have in store for us and find out what Buxton audiences think!”

For more information about what’s on at the Fringe and how to take part, please visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk, which also offers information on how to sign up as a volunteer, reviewer or Fringe Friend and/or make a donation. The free Buxton Fringe App, available from Google Play or Apple's App Store, also offers full listings.