Chatsworth reveals enchanting Christmas theme for 2025

Chatsworth announces Christmas theme for 2025.

From 8 November to 4 January, Chatsworth is set to transform into The Enchanted Garden, where guests will experience the hidden magic and quiet beauty of the natural world in midwinter.

Created in collaboration with acclaimed British artists and animators, this immersive, multi-sensory experience invites visitors into a realm where the mystical spirit of the outdoors reigns. People will be able to explore 20 extraordinary spaces transformed with light, sound, and shadow play; discover towering Christmas trees, a grand cluster of mistletoe, shimmering copper toadstools, and twirling oak leaf archways, each inspired by the wonders of nature.

The adventure will begin in the house, where a trail of light, flowers, tree silhouettes and natural textures will lead visitors through woodland-inspired spaces. Together, these elements will create an enchanted setting that encourages connection with nature.

Award-winning mixed-reality artists Studio McGuire have crafted bespoke animations, projections, and music, enriching the experience with layers of storytelling and atmosphere. They will transform the spaces with seasonal scenes and enchanted fairies, while woodland creatures crouch in secret corners, and tiny doorways hint at pathways to hidden lands.

The experience weaves together treasures from the Devonshire Collections with new commissions by Peak District-based artists Winning Works, Everdenes, Wirksworth Pottery and Waney Grain, alongside majestic willow sculptures by internationally renowned artist Emma Stothard.

In the garden, visitors will discover enchanting spaces where reality and magic intertwine along an immersive light trail. Created by light artists Luminism, the trail transforms some of Chatsworth's best-loved garden landmarks, including the Cascade, Willow Tree Fountain, Rock Garden, Ring Pond and Maze. The journey concludes with a spectacular animated light and sound projection on the house, inspired by this year’s theme and brought to life by Studio McGuire.

Susie Stokoe, Head of Textiles at Chatsworth commented: “The Enchanted Garden is the culmination of a year spent honouring the beauty and resilience of the natural world at Chatsworth. As winter settles in, we invite visitors to pause, explore, and celebrate the quiet magic of the season.

“We can’t wait for people to step into this world of wonder and renewal, and to experience Chatsworth in a new light.”

Christmas at Chatsworth takes place from 8 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, and tickets must be booked in advance. Tickets provide admission to the house, garden, farmyard and playground, as well as parking. A programme of festive events is taking place throughout the season, including the black-tie Winter Ball on 13 and 20 December offering canapés in the Painted Hall, a self-guided tour and a four-course dinner with wine and live entertainment.

Chatsworth’s annual Christmas market also returns from 8 November to 14 December, with more than 100 exhibitors offering festive-themed gifts, food and drink. Chatsworth’s Orangery and Stables shops will be open all season, with Christmas gifts, homewares and clothing made by some of the region’s finest sustainable producers, designers and craftspeople. The all-new emporium space will also be open to visitors in The Parlour, offering a range of festive food, drinks and gifts.

More information about the Christmas experience, other festive events and ticket details can be found online at www.chatsworth.org/christmas

As part of Chatsworth’s commitment to making the estate more accessible, the price of family memberships was reduced at the start of the year. Chatsworth Friends memberships not only offer great value for families all year round but also include a range of other benefits such as complimentary tickets to Christmas at Chatsworth and the Christmas market.

In addition, Chatsworth has extended the availability its Universal Credit tickets to include the Christmas experience. These tickets are priced at £3 for an adult, and £1 for children, and are available to those in receipt of a variety of benefits. Full details are available on the Chatsworth website.

Every penny generated by ticket sales and membership goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust charity, which is dedicated to looking after the house, collections, garden, and parkland, for everyone to enjoy.