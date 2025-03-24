Celebrate Easter with a visit to Spring Spectacular at Gulliver’s Kingdom

A fabulous fun-packed Easter awaits families visiting Gulliver’s Kingdom for its Spring Spectacular.

The theme park in Matlock Bath is gearing up for a busy Easter period, serving up an eggs-cellent selection of events and treats for families, who can join the Easter Bunny and Candy Crew for some madcap antics and tasty candy activities – including Lollipop Trees, Colossal Candy Canes, and a chance to take some Sweet Selfies along the way.

In addition, Dennis and Gnasher will be delighting little ones by making special meet and greet appearances throughout.

The resort reopens for the new season on the weekend of 29-30 March with a special Mother’s Day Weekend offer which sees adults go free with each paying child.

Spring Spectacular then runs from April 5-21, with prices from £21 per day – with savings to be made when tickets are booked in advance online.

Once through the doors at Gulliver’s Kingdom, visitors can enjoy all their favourite rides and attractions, including animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, Dino Falls, the Pirate Ship, and two of last year’s new additions, the zany Upside Down House, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has an adventure trail for youngsters to explore.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “The Easter Bunny is always a really popular draw, children just love to meet him and the Candy Crew as well as the infamous Dennis and Gnasher, ensuring a really fun Spring Spectacular. Easter marks the start of an exciting and busy period for us at Gulliver’s Kingdom, with a Toy Bank Weekend on April 26-27 and our Princess and Pirate Weekend over May 3-5. We can’t wait to welcome young adventurers and their families to the park!”

To make a visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom even more special, guests can stay overnight and enjoy a full weekend at the resort, which offers a wide range of accommodation options in its Explorers Retreat, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, Princess or Wizard Suites and The Willows, a modern accommodation offering inspired by Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel, Wind in the Willows.

Gulliver’s Kingdom opened in 1978, the first theme park in the Gulliver’s family, followed by Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.