Carol Vorderman shows Buxton 'what an old bird with an iPhone can achieve' with live show
and live on Freeview channel 276
These rousing and interactive shows are coming to various cities and will coincide with the publication of her new book Out of Order: What’s Gone Wrong with Britain and One Woman’s Mission to Fix It.
In recent years, Carol Vorderman has become an unlikely hero on the frontline of political campaigning – shifting from popular television personality to leading frontline activist with a passionate determination to hold the government to account. Carol has utilised her enormous and ever-growing social media following to call-out corruption and incompetence in British politics, and earlier this year joined LBC to host her own Sunday afternoon show.
With her characteristic outspoken personality and irrepressible sense of humour, the show will explore the intricate web of influence responsible for our nation's condition. Carol will reveal how ‘an old bird with an iPhone’ helped expose the ineptitude and lies at the heart of the establishment, and, with an election looming, how we can all find our voice and stand up for what we believe in. Audiences can also expect to join in a lively Q&A and some quick-fire mental arithmetic!
MON 30, 7.30PM, BUXTON, Opera House, 01298 72190, buxtonoperahouse.org.uk