Call for artists: Whaley Bridge Coworkers Community Exhibition
Key dates
- Handing in: Saturday 18 October, 10.00 am to 12.00 pm
- Exhibition runs: late October through January
- Collection: Saturday 3 January
Costs and commission
- £15 to display one piece for the three-month exhibition
- £5 commission per work sold
Artwork will be displayed in a friendly, creative and collaborative environment at Whaley Bridge Coworkers - a community coworking space offering affordable desks, coffee, events and art exhibitions in the heart of Whaley Bridge. The exhibition offers a chance for local artists to connect with the community while showcasing their work in a supportive environment.
About Whaley Bridge Co-Workers CIC
Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is a community-built coworking space that makes working local more accessible and welcoming. Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is based at 8 Old Rd, Whaley Bridge, High Peak SK23 7HR. There’s affordable facilities, regular events and workshops, and a strong emphasis on community. For more information about the venue, visit whaleybridgecoworkers.com.