Call for artists: Whaley Bridge Coworkers Community Exhibition

By Yasmin Cotton
Contributor
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 15:44 BST
Following the success of their recent Secret Postcard Show, Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is inviting local artists to submit work for a new exhibition on their workspace walls. The exhibition is open to a wide variety of media, including painting, textiles, watercolour, drawing, printmaking, photography and mixed media. Limited space is available for 3D work. It’s a welcoming opportunity for both experienced and emerging artists to share their creativity with the community.

Key dates

  • Handing in: Saturday 18 October, 10.00 am to 12.00 pm
  • Exhibition runs: late October through January
  • Collection: Saturday 3 January

Costs and commission

Whaley Bridge Coworkers - A space for art and collaboration in the heart of Whaley Bridgeplaceholder image
Whaley Bridge Coworkers - A space for art and collaboration in the heart of Whaley Bridge
  • £15 to display one piece for the three-month exhibition
  • £5 commission per work sold

Artwork will be displayed in a friendly, creative and collaborative environment at Whaley Bridge Coworkers - a community coworking space offering affordable desks, coffee, events and art exhibitions in the heart of Whaley Bridge. The exhibition offers a chance for local artists to connect with the community while showcasing their work in a supportive environment.

About Whaley Bridge Co-Workers CIC

Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is a community-built coworking space that makes working local more accessible and welcoming. Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is based at 8 Old Rd, Whaley Bridge, High Peak SK23 7HR. There’s affordable facilities, regular events and workshops, and a strong emphasis on community. For more information about the venue, visit whaleybridgecoworkers.com.

