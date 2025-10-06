Call for artists: Whaley Bridge Coworkers Community Exhibition

Following the success of their recent Secret Postcard Show, Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is inviting local artists to submit work for a new exhibition on their workspace walls. The exhibition is open to a wide variety of media, including painting, textiles, watercolour, drawing, printmaking, photography and mixed media. Limited space is available for 3D work. It’s a welcoming opportunity for both experienced and emerging artists to share their creativity with the community.

Key dates

Handing in : Saturday 18 October, 10.00 am to 12.00 pm

: Saturday 18 October, 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Exhibition runs : late October through January

: late October through January Collection: Saturday 3 January

Costs and commission

£15 to display one piece for the three-month exhibition

£5 commission per work sold

Artwork will be displayed in a friendly, creative and collaborative environment at Whaley Bridge Coworkers - a community coworking space offering affordable desks, coffee, events and art exhibitions in the heart of Whaley Bridge. The exhibition offers a chance for local artists to connect with the community while showcasing their work in a supportive environment.

About Whaley Bridge Co-Workers CIC

Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is a community-built coworking space that makes working local more accessible and welcoming. Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is based at 8 Old Rd, Whaley Bridge, High Peak SK23 7HR. There’s affordable facilities, regular events and workshops, and a strong emphasis on community. For more information about the venue, visit whaleybridgecoworkers.com.