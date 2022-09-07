Ukrainian artist to showcase her work in Buxton

Inna Doroshenko arrived in Buxton earlier this year with her two sons.

The artist says the relocation not only gave her sanctuary from the war but a chance to paint again.

She said: “Thank you to the hospitable country, fantastic people and the wonderful kind family, who gave shelter to my family and gave me the opportunity to realise my work again.”

Inna Doroshenko will be displaying the first pieces she has painted since fleeing the Ukraine at an exhibition in Buxton's Pump Room this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inna was originally a successful engineer-designer working in construction, but she knew it was not her passion.

Then she discovered that painting filled her heart.

She said: “I am inspired by the power and minutiae of nature; its majesty and complexity, the vivid colour and the deep depths.

“Much of my work has a spiritual power, with the ability to expand the mind and yet to soothe it.”

Inna’s home is in Kyiv, where her husband remains, who she misses ‘dreadfully’.

She and her sons are currently staying with a host family under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme in Buxton.

A spokesperson for the Buxton Friends of Ukraine said: "We are truly heartbroken for our Ukrainian friends and will do our utmost to assist them in making their own choices for their future whilst they are here.

"We are fortunate to have a beautiful town here and at its heart is a strong and caring community where we aim for our new friends to feel safe, secure and empowered to move forward with their lives.”

And it was the wonderful sights of Buxton which inspired Inna to paint again.

She said: “I painted Roots, when I discovered a magnificent tree whilst walking in the woods in Buxton Country Park, and so rediscovered some joy and peace through my work again.”She works mainly in acrylics and oils on canvas, creating large, vividly detailed, heightened naturalistic pieces.

And on Saturday September, 10 Inna will be exhibiting her work in the Pump Room between 10am and 4.30pm – her first UK exhibition.

Inna’s work, original canvases and high-quality mounted prints, will be available to purchase on the day.

Part of the profit from sales will be going to a charity for the needs of people affected by the war in Ukraine.