Buxton art gallery looking ahead to busy autumn programme

The Green Man Gallery was closed throughout September for the work to be carried out, as well as giving volunteers a break after a hectic summer,.

Caroline Small, events manager and co-director of the gallery, said: “It has been our busiest summer ever which has been great but we needed to take a breather.

“It’s great to be back and welcoming new artists and the public once again.”

Caroline Small of the Green Man Gallery with the waterfall of pledges

Those entering the gallery this month will be welcomed by the statue of Aqua Arnemetia, Buxton’s Roman goddess who was created for the Rotary Club’s Autumn Bazaar.

Caroline said: “The goddess looks great surrounded by her water and we want people to come and make their environmental pledges and create their own water based art too.

"We think it’s a great way to get people of all ages into the gallery and we’re excited to have her here for October.”

The art venue had previously been located at Five Ways before expanding and moving to its current site on Hardwick Square South.

Next month marks its ninth birthday and Caroline has already started scrapbooking people’s memories ahead of the tenth anniversary next year.

She said: “The people of Buxton have taken the Green Man Gallery to their hearts.

"People need a space that is creative and where there are endless possibilities and art offers people that.

"Even if the gallery is busy there is a sense of peace from just sitting and taking in the art.”

The gallery is run solely by volunteers and Caroline said it has been relentless with so many people through the doors that they needed to take the time for the staff to feel rested and to plan for their autumn programme.

She added: "I’m really excited about what is coming up.

"We’ve got some great workshops and opportunities to see artists at work which the public always love.

"We are also looking for more artists in residence as we have had artists move on during the lockdown so it is a really exciting time as we start our next chapter.”