All you need is a walk this #WorldEarlyStrollDay

Andrew Brooks and poet Ian McMillan are encouraging people to share inspiration from their dawn walks on the first World Early Stroll Day on 14 June as part of their free Manchester exhibition

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall’s over the top viral six hour morning routine might have racked up over a million views on TikTok.

But for one High Peak photographer, all it takes to start the day the best possible way is a simple dawn walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Andrew Brooks, from New Mills, is so confident that this is the only way to embrace the first light, he is launching World Early Stroll Day on Saturday 14 June 2025, along with poet and BBC broadcaster Ian McMillan.

Hugh Peak photographer Andrew Brooks and poet Ian McMillan credit: Jackson Brooks

The pair are inviting people to join them in kick-starting their mornings - and finding new appreciation for what's on their doorstep - by creating content from a mindful local walk from their front door.

Words, pictures, sound recordings, drawings and other responses can be shared across X, Bluesky, Instagram and Facebook along with the hashtag #WorldEarlyStrollDay.

Poet Ian is no stranger to tweeting about his pre-dawn walks, and his lyrical early morning musings are enjoyed each day by his 58K followers on Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Andrew, the habit began when the pair decided to collaborate on an exhibition called The Songs The Morning Sang, which is at The Portico Library in Manchester 5 June-27 September 2025.

Andrew and Ian are encouraging people to take to social media on the first #WorldEarlyStrollDay to celebrate their sunrise neighbourhood

Influenced by Ian’s daybreak Twitter takes on his South Yorkshire neighbourhood of Darfield, Brooks set out to make his own series of pre-dawn walks. Leaving at 5am each day with his camera, the photographer took hundreds of pictures within two miles of his New Mills home.

After each walk, Andrew shared his pictures with Ian, who responded by sending back an unexpected micro story.

The result is a series of 25 pieces, each made up of Andrew’s images and Ian’s new writing, The exhibition was supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks said: "Reading Ian’s early stroll tweets has become part of my morning routine and is an inspiring start to the day.

That love story, captured in New Mills

“Knowing someone’s already been out there responding to the world and creating shows to us that a day is full of possibilities and new ideas.

"With World Early Stroll Day, we’re encouraging gentle, mindful exercise, and using social media to inspire others in a positive way.

"Our exhibition The Songs The Morning Sang celebrates the beauty and mystery of our early morning neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are both looking forward to exploring how others experience the earliest hours of the new dawn on World Early Stroll Day.”

Ian said: "Every morning I get up at 5am and go for my early stroll, always taking the same route.

"For me, as for many people, this is the best time of the day. Nothing much has happened yet and it feels like almost anything might happen."

The Songs The Morning Sang is at The Portico Library, 57 Mosley Street, Manchester M2 3HY from 6 June-27 September 2025. The library is closed on Sundays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public opening event takes place on Thursday 5 June at 6pm-7.30pm. Entry is free but sign up is required https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-songs-the-morning-sang-public-opening-tickets-1280757753919