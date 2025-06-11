A model world returns to Buxton
Saturday 5th July will see the Pavilion Gardens hosting the towns annual model railway exhibition.
Lead organiser, Mark Henshaw said: "Again we have brought together a fantastic array of models to entertain all ages.
"With over 50 stands attending from across the country and a growing reputation for quality this us a must see for enthusiasts"
Pavilion Gardens, St John’s Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6BE
Entry times and pricing alongside content details may be found at: www.railexbuxton.co.uk