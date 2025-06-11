A model world returns to Buxton

By mark henshaw
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 14:20 BST
Grindley Brook, one of this years star layouts.Grindley Brook, one of this years star layouts.
Saturday 5th July will see the Pavilion Gardens hosting the towns annual model railway exhibition.

Lead organiser, Mark Henshaw said: "Again we have brought together a fantastic array of models to entertain all ages.

"With over 50 stands attending from across the country and a growing reputation for quality this us a must see for enthusiasts"

Pavilion Gardens, St John’s Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6BE

Entry times and pricing alongside content details may be found at: www.railexbuxton.co.uk

