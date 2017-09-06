Inquest into tragic death of Carl Buxton begins

A teenager who had a history of mental health problems died when he 'jumped out' into the path of an oncoming van, an inquest heard.

Popular and much-loved Carl Buxton, 19 - who had ambitions of joining the army - passed away near to where he had previously tried to take his own life.

After he died, Mr Buxton, of Sherwood Road, Buxton, was described by his family as 'beautiful and joyful'.

Giving evidence at Chesterfield coroners' court today, Detective Constable Andrew Prince, of Derbyshire Constabulary's collision investigation unit, said Long Eaton man Daniel Levers was driving his Fiat Ducato work van from Peak Forest to Nottingham during the early hours of Tuesday, April 19, last year.

According to Det Con Prince, Mr Levers was travelling within the 30mph speed limit at around 2.30am when he approached the roundabout at the junction with Fairfield Road and Bakewell Road and saw a person 'stumbling and unsteady on their feet'.

Det Con Prince said: "The person - who we now know to be Mr Buxton - jumped out at the van.

"Mr Levers heard a loud bang and the windscreen smashed.

"He was in shock and couldn't believe what had happened - he felt physically sick.

"Mr Levers waited at the scene for the emergency services."

Mr Buxton was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

'He was closely monitored'

The inquest heard Mr Buxton, who had schizophrenia, suffered 'very serious' injuries and was hospitalised when he tried to take his own life in Buxton in November, 2013.

He was referred to the Derbyshire Early Intervention Service (EIS), which helps people who experience psychosis for the first time, and received support from the Crisis mental health team.

Referring to the suicide attempt, Christopher Moors, a mental health nurse who works for the EIS, told how Mr Buxton said he was 'worried he was being pursued by a cult' and tried to 'sacrifice himself'.

Mr Moors said he visited Mr Buxton on April 8, 2016, and he admitted he was not taking a prescribed antipsychotic.

Mr Moors added: "We didn't want to bully him, we didn't want to make him feel under pressure, but we wanted him to take his medication and we wanted to give him time to consider that.

"I also spoke with him about the effects of cannabis on his mental health."

The court heard how on April 14, 2016, Mr Buxton sent a text message to his occupational therapist, Kerry Malaney, saying, 'I don't want to live my life like this'.

She and Mr Moors visited Mr Buxton, who told them he had experienced suicidal and paranoid thoughts and wanted to be admitted to a hospital 'far away'.

Mrs Malaney said: "We contacted the Crisis team with a view to arranging a hospital admission."

The inquest heard no beds were available at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport.

According to the Crisis team, a bed was available at another hospital 'out of the area' - but Mr Buxton declined this.

Mr Moors defended the care given to Mr Buxton.

"He was closely monitored by the ESL and Crisis teams," he said.

"I didn't feel he was at immediate risk of harming himself or others."

Mrs Malaney said Mr Buxton had told her he wanted to be in the army.

In the last few months of his life, he decided to start writing a book called Paranoid Mind State.

Coroner Peter Nieto adjourned the inquest until tomorrow.